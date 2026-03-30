Tribal women take online route to collect Chaitra Parab donations

JEYPORE: ‘Scan if you don’t have cash’ - the slogan is now echoing across villages in Koraput district as tribal women embrace digital tools to collect donations for Chaitra Parab, an important festival of the region.

In a striking example of grassroots digital adoption, tribal women in Narayanpatna, Kotpad, Boipariguda and Kundra blocks have begun using QR codes to raise funds for the festival which traditionally witnesses collection drives to fund religious and social activities.

Sources said this year, the practice of collecting funds has taken a modern turn with women going door to door requesting residents to scan QR codes using mobile phones. Sunita Majhi, a village group leader of Boipariguda, said what was once a purely cash-based exercise has now transitioned into a seamless digital process powered by UPI payments. The shift has made the process significantly easier.

“We visit around 50 to 60 households every day. Earlier, people often did not have cash ready. With QR scanning, payments are instant. It has simplified our work and increased participation,” she said, adding that nearly Rs 15,000 has already been collected digitally.