With caste details missing, 20% of SC/ST atrocity cases pending in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: At least 20 per cent of cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Odisha are awaiting disposal due to the non-availability of caste details and medical opinion since 2020.

According to the e-District portal, of a total 13,618 applications relating to SC/ST atrocity cases received between January 2020 and March 10, 2026, at least 2,911 cases are pending across 301 tehsils. About 10,707 cases have been disposed of so far.

Earlier in February, the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) of Odisha Police had drawn the attention of Revenue, Health, and Home departments to the matter. It had informed that about 343 requisitions for caste particulars were pending at tehsil offices between January 2020 and December 2025. Similarly, a staggering 24,138 medico-legal opinion requisitions submitted to hospitals were pending during the period.

In a majority of the cases registered under the SC/ST (PoA) Act, pendency at the stage of joint inquiry reports is due to the non-availability of caste particulars of victims, the accused and the complainants.

Joint inquiries in such cases are conducted by a DSP-rank officer along with an additional tehsildar or tehsildar (or an executive magistrate). Similarly, caste certificates are issued at the district-level by officers ranging from the collector to revenue officers not below the rank of tehsildar or additional tehsildar. However, with ground-level revenue administration unresponsive, caste particulars are delayed, which eventually slows down joint inquiries in these cases, sources said.