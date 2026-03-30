Woman fish farmer from Sambalpur earns praise from PM Modi In Mann ki Baat

However, Bhuyan gradually built confidence as her efforts began yielding results. In the very first year, she earned Rs 6 lakh, marking a strong start to her entrepreneurial journey. Within a few years, her venture expanded into a sustainable business. She own three circular cages spanning over around 600 square metres and produces nearly 25 to 30 tonnes of fish annually through cage culture. With Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal being her three major supply areas, she makes a annual income of Rs 8 to 10 lakh now.

Citing Sujata journey, the prime minister said she transitioned from being a homemaker to a successful entrepreneur through determination and willingness to adopt new practices. He further stated that her work in fish farming at the Hirakud reservoir was an inspiring example of grassroots transformation.

Sujata said, “I feel honoured and grateful that my work has been acknowledged at such a level. It motivates me to keep working harder. I would like to tell everyone, especially women that if they aspire to be self-reliant, they should not be held back by the lack of formal education. With the willingness to learn and the drive to earn, one can begin at any point in life and become financially independent.”

Sujata credited institutional support, including training and financial assistance, as key factors behind her success. She said such support made it possible for her to establish and scale her operations.