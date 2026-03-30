Woman fish farmer from Sambalpur earns praise from PM Modi In Mann ki Baat

SAMBALPUR: A homemaker-turned fish farmer, Sujata Bhuyan from Sambalpur found herself in the national spotlight on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about her journey on the Mann Ki Baat podcast.
A resident of LIC Colony in the Modipada area of the city, the 35-year-old woman began her venture in pisciculture in 2022 after coming across the cage fishing activities at Hirakud dam reservoir during a visit. After observing the fishing activities, she approached the Fisheries department and took formal training, before starting her own venture with the help of a bank loan.
While her project was estimated at Rs 54 lakh, she was eligible to receive a subsidy of 60 per cent (Rs 32.4 lakh), in three phases under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampad Yojana. She took a loan of Rs 30 lakh and invested the rest from her savings. She recalled that the initial phase was challenging, as she had to balance household responsibilities with frequent travel to the reservoir. In addition, unpredictable weather and difficulties in arranging fish feed in the beginning posed significant hurdles.
However, Bhuyan gradually built confidence as her efforts began yielding results. In the very first year, she earned Rs 6 lakh, marking a strong start to her entrepreneurial journey. Within a few years, her venture expanded into a sustainable business. She own three circular cages spanning over around 600 square metres and produces nearly 25 to 30 tonnes of fish annually through cage culture. With Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal being her three major supply areas, she makes a annual income of Rs 8 to 10 lakh now.
Citing Sujata journey, the prime minister said she transitioned from being a homemaker to a successful entrepreneur through determination and willingness to adopt new practices. He further stated that her work in fish farming at the Hirakud reservoir was an inspiring example of grassroots transformation.
Sujata said, “I feel honoured and grateful that my work has been acknowledged at such a level. It motivates me to keep working harder. I would like to tell everyone, especially women that if they aspire to be self-reliant, they should not be held back by the lack of formal education. With the willingness to learn and the drive to earn, one can begin at any point in life and become financially independent.”
Sujata credited institutional support, including training and financial assistance, as key factors behind her success. She said such support made it possible for her to establish and scale her operations.