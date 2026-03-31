7.6 lakh names deleted from voter rolls in Odisha, says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday informed the Assembly that as many as 7.68 lakh names have been deleted from the electoral rolls in the state between June 2025 and March 22, 2026, attributing the removals to standard revision procedures.

Replying to a question by BJD MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain, the chief minister clarified that the deletions were carried out as part of the Election Commission’s periodic updating of voter lists to ensure accuracy and eliminate ineligible entries.

Providing a detailed break-up, Majhi said that 2,03,396 names were removed due to the death of voters. The remaining deletions, he indicated, were linked to reasons such as migration, duplication, or other discrepancies identified during the verification process.

Majhi said that 5,67,034 persons have applied to enrol in the voters’ list during the period.

The chief minister emphasised that the revision of electoral rolls is a continuous and legally mandated exercise aimed at maintaining transparency and integrity in the democratic process.

He assured the House that no eligible voter would be denied their right to vote, and due procedures are followed before any name is struck off the rolls.