Can’t suspend registration of vehicles involved in illegal transport: Orissa HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set aside orders issued by the regional transport officer (RTO) of Jagatsinghpur, suspending the registration certificates of multiple Hyva trucks allegedly involved in illegal sand transportation.

The single judge bench of Justice BP Routray has clarified that while illegal sand transportation may attract penalties under other laws, the same can never be construed in violation of the condition enumerated under Section 53 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1998.

The case involved 11 petitioners, all owners of vehicles whose registration certificates had been suspended on December 11, 2025 until March 31, 2026, under Section 53(1)(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The vehicles included 46 trucks and three excavators seized on November 27, 2025, during a joint operation by police, mining and transport authorities in Jagatsinghpur district.

According to the Transport authorities, the vehicles were engaged in transporting sand illegally from the Kilipal Sairat source. FIRs were registered at Tirtol police station under multiple laws, including the Odisha Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2016, and other statutes relating to unlawful mining and environmental violations.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Akshay Kumar Pandey argued that the suspension of registration certificate in terms of Section 53 of the MV Act is not attracted in the present case since all the vehicles had valid permit on the date of their seizure. The Transport department, however, defended its action, stating that the suspension orders were passed after due consideration of representations from vehicle owners.

After examining the records, Justice Routray noted that the FIR and counter affidavits failed to establish any violation of conditions under Section 53(1)(a) or (b) of the Motor Vehicles Act that would justify suspension of registration.