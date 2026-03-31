Can’t suspend registration of vehicles involved in illegal transport: Orissa HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set aside orders issued by the regional transport officer (RTO) of Jagatsinghpur, suspending the registration certificates of multiple Hyva trucks allegedly involved in illegal sand transportation.
The single judge bench of Justice BP Routray has clarified that while illegal sand transportation may attract penalties under other laws, the same can never be construed in violation of the condition enumerated under Section 53 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1998.
The case involved 11 petitioners, all owners of vehicles whose registration certificates had been suspended on December 11, 2025 until March 31, 2026, under Section 53(1)(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The vehicles included 46 trucks and three excavators seized on November 27, 2025, during a joint operation by police, mining and transport authorities in Jagatsinghpur district.
According to the Transport authorities, the vehicles were engaged in transporting sand illegally from the Kilipal Sairat source. FIRs were registered at Tirtol police station under multiple laws, including the Odisha Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2016, and other statutes relating to unlawful mining and environmental violations.
Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Akshay Kumar Pandey argued that the suspension of registration certificate in terms of Section 53 of the MV Act is not attracted in the present case since all the vehicles had valid permit on the date of their seizure. The Transport department, however, defended its action, stating that the suspension orders were passed after due consideration of representations from vehicle owners.
After examining the records, Justice Routray noted that the FIR and counter affidavits failed to establish any violation of conditions under Section 53(1)(a) or (b) of the Motor Vehicles Act that would justify suspension of registration.
Terming the RTO’s action as illegal and unauthorised, Justice Routray ruled that the authority lacked jurisdiction to invoke Section 53 in the absence of statutory violations. Allowing the petitions, the court quashed all suspension orders.
Court reviews installation of display boards at SCB MCH Nirmaya centres
CUTTACK: A division bench of the Orissa High Court comprising Justice KR Mohapatra and Justice V Narasingh has directed the state government to file an affidavit on the status of installation of digital display boards at Niramaya centres in SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) by May 7. During an earlier hearing on February 26, the state had submitted that installation of digital display boards giving real-time information on availability of medicines in Niramaya centres forms part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.
The scheme will be implemented in Odisha after obtaining necessary approvals. However, on March 26, the division bench was informed that the state government is yet to prepare the proposal to be submitted to the Centre for implementation of the scheme. Taking note of the delay, the bench adjourned the matter and scheduled the next hearing for May 7.