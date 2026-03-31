Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi orders vigil against hoarding, assures steady supplies

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing concerns over the impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict on supply chains, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday directed district collectors to keep enforcement squads in a 24-hour action mode to prevent any disruption, and ensure strict vigilance against black marketing and hoarding.

He also assured the people that there was sufficient stock of essential commodities and supply chains were normal, urging them not to panic.

Taking a review of the availability and distribution of essential commodities with the collectors in a virtual mode from Lok Seva Bhawan, the chief minister emphasised that regular monitoring of fuel supplies such as petrol, diesel, LPG, fertilisers and other critical goods must be ensured to avoid shortages or artificial price rise.

He reviewed district-wise preparedness and sought updates on measures being taken to maintain adequate stocks of essential items.

Referring to the recent meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 27 with all chief ministers, Majhi highlighted the importance of working in a “Team India” spirit during times of crisis.

He, however, expressed concern over misinformation and directed authorities to take strict action against rumour-mongers, particularly on social media platforms, who may create panic among the public.