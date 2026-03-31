Odisha forest protection squads go unpaid for six months

BHUBANESWAR: Hundreds of protection squad members of the Forest department have not received their remuneration for the last six months.

While the department claims that delay in release of grants under the centrally-sponsored Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats (IDWH) scheme has triggered a funds crunch in the state, the non-payment of salaries has severely affected forest and wildlife protection and species conservation activities across 21 wildlife and territorial divisions in the state.

Sources in the wildlife wing of the Forest department said the delay in release of funds has resulted in non-payment of remuneration to about 335 protection squad members, who are now discharging their duties under financial distress since November last year.

As per information, under the IDWH scheme, around 67 protection squads each comprising five members, have been engaged on ad hoc basis in 21 wildlife and territorial divisions, and play a crucial role in safeguarding wildlife, improving habitats and mitigating conflicts. However, most of these squad members have not been paid salaries for the last six months owing to delay in release of funds under the scheme.

A forest official from the Baripada division said they have around 10 such members engaged for wildlife management, plantation and forest protection in Similipal-Hadgarh-Kuldiha conservation reserve, a critical corridor supporting the largest population of tigers and many other wildlife species. “However, these squad members are working without any remuneration as Rs 8 lakh to Rs 9 lakh towards their salaries for the last almost six months are yet to be released,” he said.