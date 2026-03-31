Odisha man consumes poison outside police station fearing arrest over wife assault

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 48-year-old man has been hospitalised after allegedly consuming poison near Erasama police station in an attempt to avoid arrest for torturing his wife on Sunday evening. He was identified as Anadi Rout, a resident of Kanaguli.

Police sources said after being deserted by his first two wives, Anadi married Aliva Rout (35) of the same village and lived with his four children. He was reportedly in an illicit relationship with another woman. As Aliva opposed his extramarital affair, Anadi allegedly used to physically assault her frequently.

On Sunday morning, another fight broke out between the couple over the issue following which Anadi reportedly assaulted Aliva again. Having reached her breaking point, the woman along with her father went to Erasama police station to lodge a complaint against her husband.

When his wife did not return home, Anadi suspected that the police might arrest him. Searching for his wife, he went near the police station and allegedly consumed poison. He was rushed to Erasama community health centre and later shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) for further treatment.

Manager of Jagatsinghpur DHH Sasmita Sahoo said as Anadi’s condition deteriorated, he was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for advanced treatment.

Erasama IIC Premjit Das said the man consumed poison outside the police station premises. “He claimed to have consumed poison due to the fear of arrest after his wife lodged a complaint against him. Police have registered a case based on the complaint, and an investigation into the allegations of domestic violence is underway,” Das added.