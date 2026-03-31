Odisha man, nephew attacked for opposing drug trade

JAGATSINGHPUR: A man and his nephew suffered serious injuries after being allegedly attacked by suspected drug peddlers on Sunday for opposing brown sugar trade in Biridi area of the district.

The victim are Jagan Bhoi (29) and his nephew Bikash Bhoi (25) of Nailo village. Police have arrested three persons - Imran Khan of Adhanagada village and his associates Danis Allam and Balram Das of Pada Sahi - on charges of kidnapping and assaulting the duo.

Sources said as part of an organised racket, brown sugar was being allegedly sold to college students and other youths in rural areas of Biridi. Jagan was reportedly opposing the illegal drug trade.

On Sunday, a group of miscreants reportedly involved in brown sugar trade abducted Jagan and Bikash in a car and took them to a secluded place near Kankamatha Tentulia bridge. The duo was assaulted with bamboo sticks, leading to serious head injuries.

Some locals witnessed the incident and raised an alarm. Subsequently, villagers rushed to the spot and rescued the victims. Before fleeing, the miscreants reportedly set ablaze Jagan’s motorcycle as an act of revenge.

Following the incident, Jagan filed a complaint in Biridi police station. IIC Sujata Behera said based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Three persons were arrested and produced in court for their involvement in the incident. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused who are absconding, she added.