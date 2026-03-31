Odisha warden murdered by brothers over harassment of girl student, police arrest accused

BARIPADA: The warden of Aravinda Purnanga Shiksha Kendra residential school in Baisinga was murdered by two siblings who were prevented from making romantic advances to a Class XI girl staying in the hostel, said Mayurbhanj police on Sunday.

The accused are Sukadev Jena alias Bapun (21) and his brother Sanyasi Jena alias Shani (19), both residents of Kalama under Baisinga police limits. The duo allegedly attacked hostel warden Sanyasi Das and headmistress of the residential school Kadambini Rout with sharp weapons near Gadadeulia chowk on NH-18 on March 20 night. While Das died, Rout suffered critical injuries in the attack.

Police said the two brothers were making romantic advances to a girl student residing in the school hostel. They frequently entered the hostel premises and created disturbances. Headmistress Rout had warned them publicly to stay away from the girl, which led the duo to hold a grudge and plan revenge.

Additional SP Ajay Kumar Barik said in the night on March 20, Rout was travelling with Das to Kalama on a motorcycle to meet her brother. When they approached Gadadeulia chowk, the accused intercepted the duo and attacked them with a dagger. During the attack, the hostel warden recognised the brothers. Fearing that they might be caught by police, the accused panicked and slit the throat of Das, said police.