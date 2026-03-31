Opposition unity shows in joint protest over SCB fire accident in Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR: In a rare show of unity, as many as 10 Opposition parties in Odisha came together on Monday to stage a massive protest against the alleged government negligence that led to the tragic fire accident at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, claiming 13 lives.

The joint demonstration, held at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar, saw participation from major parties including the BJD, Congress and CPI (M). The protesters demanded accountability from the state government and resignation of Health minister Mukesh Mahaling.

The fire incident which occurred on March 16 in the ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital, one of Odisha’s premier healthcare institutions, has triggered widespread outrage across the state. The Opposition has alleged gross negligence in safety measures and emergency response systems, holding the BJP’s double-engine government responsible for the loss of innocent lives.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed deep anguish over the tragedy and questioned the government’s accountability. “Every life is precious to me. Thirteen innocent lives from my Odisha were lost due to sheer negligence in a reputed institution like SCB. How can I remain silent?” he said.

Naveen stated that the incident has shaken public confidence in the state’s healthcare system. “Not only were lives lost but the dreams of their families were also reduced to ashes. The faith of 4.5 crore people of Odisha in institutions like SCB has been severely shaken,” he added.