Woman gang-raped in Bhubaneswar, two arrested

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly raping a woman, in Ranasinghpur area within Tamando police limits here recently.

The accused Bichitra Sahu (34) and Narayan Swain (31) are both natives of Nayagarh district and work as ambulance drivers. The incident had occurred on Friday but came to light on the day after the victim overcame her fear and lodged a complaint with police on the day.

Police said the woman belongs to West Bengal. Initial investigation revealed her husband works as a mason and stays in Krishnapuri area within Chandaka police limits here.

Police said on Friday, the woman had a quarrel with her husband following which she left the house and asked one of the accused, whom she already knew, to drop her at the railway station. “He, however, took her to his associate’s house in Ranasinghpur where both of them raped the woman. The two then threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone,” they added.

The victim’s medical examination was conducted at a hospital here after which police recorded her statement. The accused were arrested and produced in court, Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena confirmed, but did not divulge any further details.