30-year-old woman attacked, raped in Dhenkanal; critical

DHENKANAL: A 30-year-old woman is in a critical condition after allegedly being raped and attacked by an unidentified miscreant while she had gone to take bath in Sapua river under Sadar police limits here recently.

As per sources, the incident occurred on Monday but came to light on Thursday. The survivor is currently in a critical condition and unable to speak. She is undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Police said the survivor’s brother lodged a complaint on Monday night alleging his sister had been raped. As per her family members, the survivor had gone to take bath in the river on Monday but did not return home. When they searched for her, she was found lying in an unconscious condition near the river, said police.

The woman was initially taken to the Bhapur hospital and then to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital from where she was shifted to SCB MCH in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated, police said.

“The victim had deep cut marks on her face but there were no injuries on her body. We have registered a rape case basing on the complaint of the woman’s brother. Her family members have also named a suspect and that is being investigated. However, no arrest or detention has so far been made in this connection,” said a police official. SP Abhinav Sonkar said all evidences are being assessed and further investigation is underway.