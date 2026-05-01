Fakir Mohan College students protest, seek action against Odia dept faculty over harassment claims

BALASORE: Students of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College staged a protest on Thursday demanding action against a senior faculty member of the Odia department of the college.

The students accused the teacher of physical and mental harassment, inappropriate behaviour and abuse of authority. They said that he had been pressuring them to purchase specific textbooks and threatened to award poor marks to those who refused.

Earlier on April 2, a female student of the college had submitted a written complaint to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) against the faculty member. Subsequently, nine more students approached the principal, seeking action. Around two weeks ago, a confidential complaint was also been sent to the regional director.

Based on this, the ICC was directed to investigate the matter. Following the probe, the teacher was removed from his position.

Despite the action, students alleged attempts were made to tamper with evidence. Some claimed they were pressured to delete WhatsApp chats and other digital records linked to the case.

Students further stated that they faced repeated threats, raising concerns about campus safety. Accusations against the teachers include inappropriate messages to female students, summoning them to private rooms and inviting them outside the campus.

College principal Dinesh Chandra Das, who retired on the day, couldn’t be contacted for his comments on the issue.