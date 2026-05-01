Five arrested after attack on police personnel inside OSAP battalion campus in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Three police personnel sustained serious injuries after a group of miscreants attacked them with sharp weapons inside the OSAP 6th Battalion campus near OMP square within Chauliaganj police station limits on Wednesday night. Five youths have been arrested in the connection.

The injured cops, identified as the 6th Battalion’s deputy subedar Manas Kumar Ransingh, sepoy Prasant Kumar Muduli and PCR van home guard Bipan Das, have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. The condition of Das is stated to be critical and he has been admitted to the ICU.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 11 pm near a pond on the premises of the 6th Battalion campus. A young couple was found sitting on a platform near the pond and allegedly engaged in objectionable activity. The on-duty police personnel questioned them and asked them to leave the place, which led to an argument between the couple and the cops. The duo was then taken to control room of OSAP 6th Battalion.

However, the situation escalated when a PCR van, upon receiving information reached there, to take them to the local police station. During this time, the man reportedly called his friends and relatives over the phone. A group of youths arrived there and launched a sudden attack on the police personnel with sharp weapons.