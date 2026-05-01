Gajapati police seize 627 kg ganja from abandoned vehicle after occupants flee into forest

BERHAMPUR: Gajapati police on Thursday seized 627 kg of ganja from an abandoned vehicle in Adava after the occupants fled into a nearby forest.

R Udayagiri SDPO Rakesh Sahu said, the area was hit by strong winds and heavy rain due to a nor’wester, leading to reports of road blockages caused by uprooted trees.

Acting on information about a road closure, a police team reached a stretch near Adava and found a vehicle parked in the middle of the road with a fallen tree obstructing traffic.

As the police approached, several persons reportedly got down from the vehicle and ran into the nearby forest. Suspecting foul play, the team searched the vehicle and recovered 25 plastic sacks containing 627 kg of contraband ganja.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved, the SDPO added.