NALCO posts record Rs 5,816 crore profit, highest-ever revenue of Rs 17,843 crore in FY26

BHUBANESWAR: The National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has notched up multiple records by reporting its highest-ever net profit and revenue from operations during the financial year 2025–26.

Announcing its audited financial results, approved by the Board of Directors on Thursday, the central PSU reported its highest-ever net profit (profit after tax) of Rs 5,816 crore, surpassing last fiscal’s figure of Rs 5,325 crore and registering a robust year-on-year growth of 9.22 per cent. The Navratna company also reported revenue from operations of Rs 17,843 crore, exceeding last year’s Rs 16,788 crore.

In a dynamic market environment amid the West Asia crisis, higher production volumes, improved realisations, and strengthened operational efficiencies across business units boosted the PSU’s performance.

In the fourth quarter of the financial year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,718 crore, seven per cent higher than Rs 1,601 crore recorded in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 5,103 crore, compared to Rs 4,731 crore in the previous quarter.

NALCO also recorded the highest-ever bauxite excavation of 77.01 lakh tonnes and bauxite transportation of 77.07 lakh tonnes. Alumina hydrate production reached 23 lakh tonnes, while calcined alumina production stood at 22.75 lakh tonnes. Similarly, cast metal production registered an all-time high of 4.72 lakh tonnes, accompanied by record net power generation of 6,953 million units and coal production of 40 lakh tonnes.