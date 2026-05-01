Odisha records 98.17% ICSE, 99.24% ISC pass rates; girls outperform boys in both exams

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha registered a pass percentage of 98.17 in ICSE Class X examinations and 99.24 in ISC (Class XII) examinations. Srijit Haldar of Stewart School in Cuttack topped the Class X exams in the state scoring 99.5 per cent.

According to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), around 8,948 students including 4,676 boys and 4,272 girls appeared for the ICSE exams this year.

While the girls outshined boys with a qualified percentage of 98.69, boys achieved a pass percentage of 97.69. Out of the total, 108 boys (2.31 pc) and 56 girls (1.31 pc) did not qualify the exams.

A total of 1,583 students including 790 boys and 793 girls appeared for ISC (Class XII) exams. In ISC exams too, girls fared better with pass percentage of 99.37 against 99.11 per cent for boys. About seven boys (0.89 pc) and five girls (0.63 pc) girls did not qualify the Class XII examinations.