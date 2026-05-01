Odisha to launch Auto Appeal System for time-bound delivery of public services from May

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to ensure time-bound delivery of government services, the state government has decided to implement the ‘Auto Appeal System’ under the Odisha Right to Public Services Act (ORTPSA) from May.

The announcement was made during a review of the implementation of ORTPSA attended by nodal officers representing 32 departments. Official sources said the state cabinet has approved the provisions under the ‘Auto Appeal System’. This mechanism is designed to eliminate delays in the grievance redressal process by automatically escalating service requests to the higher appellate authority if the designated officer fails to deliver the service within the stipulated timeframe.

The system will enhance transparency by enabling realtime tracking of file movement across all 32 departments, thereby improving accountability and efficiency in administrative processes. The system will significantly reduce physical footfall by minimising the need for citizens to visit government offices for follow-ups. It will also ensure seamless service delivery by enabling efficient, transparent and time-bound access to public services through robust digital integration, officials said.

Stating that the implementation of auto appeal marks a new era of accountability in Odisha’s administration, principal secretary in the General Administration and Public Grievance department SK Vashishth, said the system will ensure that no citizen is left waiting indefinitely for a service they are legally entitled to receive.