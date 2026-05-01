Online cricket betting racket busted, two held in separate cases, over Rs 17 lakh frozen in Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur police on Thursday busted illegal betting rackets and arrested two persons in separate cases for their alleged involvement in facilitating online gambling activities.

The accused were identified as Rohit Mohanty (32) of Baikuntha Nagar and Badal Gouda (22) of Desi Behera Sahi. Over `17 lakh has been separately frozen from the bank accounts of the duo.

In the first case, a team of Berhampur Town police led by sub-inspector (SI) Ranajit Kumar Dash conducted a raid at Subham mobile shop in Sai Complex, Gandhi Nagar near Ramalingam tank area late Wednesday evening and caught the shop owner Mohanty red-handed while he was operating online betting through an application, ‘Skyexchange’. Though Mohanty attempted to flee, he was nabbed by the police team.

As per preliminary investigation, Mohanty supplied betting IDs and passwords to several users through WhatsApp, thereby enabling the betting operations. During interrogation, he disclosed the name of another person Raj Kishore Samal, who is the main operator of the network. He is currently on the run, police said. The cops seized several incriminating items from Mohanty’s possession including `37,000 cash and three mobile phones. Apart from this, Rs 17 lakh from three bank accounts linked to the operation was frozen.