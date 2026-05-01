Union minister for Agriculture to launch PMGSY-IV in Odisha's Rayagada, projects worth Rs 1,698 crore

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to launch the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-IV) in Rayagada district on Friday. He will launch projects worth Rs 1,698.04 crore covering 827 road works with a total length of 1,701.84 km during the event.

The programme, to be held at IACR Ground in Barijhola, Rayagada, will also be attended by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The initiative aims to provide all-weather road connectivity to 898 unconnected habitations, significantly improving access to essential services such as schools, healthcare facilities and markets.

As part of the programme, Chouhan will hand over the PMGSY-IV approval letter to the chief minister, following which both leaders will jointly inaugurate projects and lay foundation stones. Beneficiaries are also scheduled to be felicitated during the event.

So far, 17,963 roads spanning 74,725 km and 707 bridges have been sanctioned under PMGSY in the state. Of these, 17,760 roads covering 71,742 km and 658 bridges have already been completed.