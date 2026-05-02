Naveen Patnaik seeks Nirmala Sitharaman’s intervention after Odisha man forced to exhume sister’s remains

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking “compassionate intervention” after a disturbing incident in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, where a tribal man reportedly exhumed his sister’s remains to prove her death to a rural bank.

In his letter, the BJD chief called for immediate accountability, describing the episode as a “shocking lapse” in citizen-centric service. He urged the Centre to ensure that such incidents are not repeated and that rural banking institutions operate with empathy and sensitivity.

The incident occurred on April 27 at a branch of Odisha Grameen Bank in Malliposi. According to findings from a state government inquiry, Jeetu Munda had made multiple unsuccessful attempts to withdraw money following his sister Kalra Munda’s death in January. Allegedly denied clear guidance or assistance by bank officials, he eventually exhumed her skeletal remains and carried them approximately 3 km to the bank as proof.

A video of the incident has since circulated widely on social media, sparking outrage.

Patnaik criticised the bank’s reported justification of its actions under RBI guidelines, calling it an attempt to “hide behind procedures” while failing to serve citizens. “In a democracy, rules are meant to empower citizens, not humiliate them,” he wrote, adding that the episode reflects the urgent need for more humane banking practices, particularly in remote tribal regions.

While describing the incident as isolated, he said it highlights systemic gaps that must be addressed.

Separately, Patnaik praised Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO of Physics Wallah, for donating Rs 10 lakh to Jeetu Munda. Calling the gesture a “beacon of humanity,” he expressed appreciation for Pandey’s compassion.

Responding to the letter, Pandey said he was “humbled” by the acknowledgment, adding that “in difficult times, standing with humanity is the least we can do.”

(With inputs from PTI)