95.33% students clear HSC exams, girls outdo boys in Odisha

CUTTACK: The Annual High School Certificate Examination-2026, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), recorded a pass percentage of 95.33, marking a slight 0.4 per cent increase over the last year, when the success rate was 94.93 per cent.

The results of the exams was announced by School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond at the BSE office here on Saturday.

Of the 5,36,306 students who had appeared for the examination, 5,19,251 have passed. While 2,456 students have achieved A1 grade securing more than 90 pc marks, 15,681 students have obtained A2 grade scoring between 80 and 89 pc. As many as 43,565 students secured B1 grade (70-79 pc), 86,103 students B2 (60-69 pc), 1,29,813 students C grade (50-59 pc), 1,46,152 students D grade (40-49 pc) and 95,481 students E grade ( 30-39 pc). The rest 17,055 students have failed to succeed in the examination.

Girls continued to retain their supremacy over boys with 96.37 per cent making their grade against 94.29 per cent pass rate of the boys. Among the 30 districts, Gajapati has posted the highest 99.31 per cent pass rate while lowest 94.35 per cent was reported from Keonjhar. Three high schools, one each from Kendrapara, Dhenkanal and Puri districts, reported nil result.

As many as 3,310 schools have posted 100 per cent result this year.