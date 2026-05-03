95.33% students clear HSC exams, girls outdo boys in Odisha

CUTTACK: The Annual High School Certificate Examination-2026, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), recorded a pass percentage of 95.33, marking a slight 0.4 per cent increase over the last year, when the success rate was 94.93 per cent.
The results of the exams was announced by School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond at the BSE office here on Saturday.
Of the 5,36,306 students who had appeared for the examination, 5,19,251 have passed. While 2,456 students have achieved A1 grade securing more than 90 pc marks, 15,681 students have obtained A2 grade scoring between 80 and 89 pc. As many as 43,565 students secured B1 grade (70-79 pc), 86,103 students B2 (60-69 pc), 1,29,813 students C grade (50-59 pc), 1,46,152 students D grade (40-49 pc) and 95,481 students E grade ( 30-39 pc). The rest 17,055 students have failed to succeed in the examination.
Girls continued to retain their supremacy over boys with 96.37 per cent making their grade against 94.29 per cent pass rate of the boys. Among the 30 districts, Gajapati has posted the highest 99.31 per cent pass rate while lowest 94.35 per cent was reported from Keonjhar. Three high schools, one each from Kendrapara, Dhenkanal and Puri districts, reported nil result.
As many as 3,310 schools have posted 100 per cent result this year.
“All the three schools which have shown NIL result had very low students’ strength. Three to four students had appeared from these three schools,” said commissioner-cum-secretary of School and Mass Education department N Thirumala Naik.
Gond said the government had taken effective steps for smooth and fair conduct of the HSC examination due to which there was no report of any malpractice or question leak. “As the state government is giving importance to Odia language, for the first time, certificates are being issued in both Odia and English from this year,” he said.
The Madhyama and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examinations registered 87.3 per cent and 59.82 per cent pass rate respectively.
BSE president Srikant Tarai said interested candidates can fill up form for appearing the HSC supplementary examination, via online mode from May 8, 2026 to May 18, 2026. “The HSC supplementary examination will be conducted in July first week and result will be published in August,” said Tarai.