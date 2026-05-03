Contract worker ‘falls to his death’ in RSP facility in Odisha, two executives suspended

ROURKELA: A 54-year-old contract worker at the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) died on Saturday after reportedly falling from a height at the Calcining Plant (CP)-2 near the Steel Melting Shop (SMS)-2.

The deceased, identified as Prakash Swain (54), was engaged with Pradhan Enterprises, a contract firm. According to RSP sources, Swain was found lying unconscious at the CP-2 around 4.30 pm on the day. He was immediately taken to the occupational health centre within the plant and later shifted to Ispat General Hospital (IGH), where he was declared dead.

A senior RSP official said there were no eyewitnesses to the incident, and exact cause of death is under investigation. A high-level committee has been constituted to probe the matter. Based on prima facie findings, the RSP management has placed two executives under suspension pending the inquiry report.

RSP director in-charge Alok Verma expressed deep anguish over the incident and assured all possible support to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Rourkela Ispat Karkhana Karmachari Sangh (RIKKS) president HS Bal said that, based on available circumstances, Swain appeared to have died after falling from a height. He added that trade unions have demanded adequate compensation and employment support for the bereaved family. The body has been kept at the IGH morgue. Bal also alleged that laxity in adherence to safety standards may have contributed to the fatal incident.