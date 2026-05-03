INTERVIEW | Voter deletions transparent and rule-based, part of SIR: CEO

Amid much political furore over deletion of 9.8 lakh voters in the pre-SIR mapping exercise, chief electoral officer RS Gopalan tells Sudarsan Maharana that the process was foolproof and transparent with safeguards like multi-level verification. He also clarified that erroneous deletions, if any, will be reinstated and no genuine voter will be left out
What were the primary grounds for deleting 9.8 lakh voters in the pre-SIR mapping process?
There are only two grounds - death and displacement, either of an individual or of a family. Deletion can be carried out only through Form 7, which must be signed by a voter from that area. The law is very clear. We cannot remove anyone on our own. Only those who are confirmed to be either deceased or displaced are removed.
Why were so many applications for deletion received? What data sources were used - field verification, Aadhaar linkage, municipal death records or something else?
Because, we conducted house-to-house scrutiny very diligently this time. The verification was carried out purely through door-to-door visits and in the case of deceased individuals, it was based on official death records. For displaced persons, verification was done through nearby voters. This has been the established procedure for the past 75 years. No new procedure has been introduced or changed.
Is there any need to change the procedure?
Why? We should understand that we have a database that is updated every year. These rules have served us very well over the years and now with the help of technology, it has become much easier for people to participate in the process. I do not see any reason to change the existing procedure.
You mentioned that voters removed by mistake will be reinstated after verification. Were there any erroneous deletions?
There have been some allegations. I cannot rule out the possibility. However, if any voter has been removed by mistake, he or she can always be reinstated through submission of Form-6 and due verification.
What may have led to these erroneous deletions?
One of the primary reasons could be the inability of the elector to meet the official during the verification process. Booth-level officers (BLOs) typically visit a household two to three times. If they are unable to find the elector, they rely on information from nearby residents. In some cases, neighbours or local individuals such as those at nearby shops may indicate that the person is no longer residing there. This could be the major ground for such errors.
Two lakh more applications are now pending for scrutiny. What measures are in place to ensure accurate identification of the deceased or shifted voters and prevent eligible voters from getting deleted from the voter roll?
That number is getting reduced every day. To ensure accuracy, in at least 50 per cent of the cases there will be second round of verification by the supervising officers. The supervising officer, whether it is BLO, assistant electoral registration officer (AERO) or electoral registration officer (ERO), will make sure the person is no longer actually there.
Normally, the second round verification is done for 5-10 per cent of the applications. However, since the number of applications this time is higher, about three lakh more compared to the previous years, and since we are taking it up as part of the preparatory activities for the SIR, we decided to go for a second round verification of at least 50 per cent applications.
Will there be any special drive to re-enrol affected voters before final rolls are published?
No, there will not be any special drive as such. Every year, we conduct drives for the inclusion of eligible voters in the electoral roll. And despite a higher number of deletions this year, there has been no extraordinary spike in the number of Form 6 applications received. However, after completion of the upcoming intensive revision, we will resume accepting Form 6 applications as usual.
Every year, we are adding about 4 per cent new voters that works out to around 14 lakh. So the fear appears to be unfounded. If there are any cases of wrongful deletion, they can easily be brought to our notice. We guarantee that no genuine voter will be harassed.
Has any political party submitted grievance or raised objections to these deletions and how were they addressed?
After the news emerged, a recognised state political party submitted a memorandum. However, the memorandum did not present any complete case or concrete details. Recognised political parties have the provision to appoint booth-level agents (BLAs) in all 38,000 booths, which will be increased to over 45,000 soon. However, collectively, all political parties have appointed only around 10,000 BLAs so far. They are encouraged to appoint their BLAs and actively follow up with the BLOs. If they are dissatisfied with the performance of any BLO, they can bring it to our notice.
This is a consultative mechanism and we take all stakeholders, including political parties and the media, into confidence. At every stage, we proactively disseminate information.
How do you ensure the process is free from any political influence or bias?
First of all, we have not received any complaints against any BLO so far. The process has been ongoing for more than six months now and no political party has filed a complaint alleging that any BLO or booth is politically oriented or motivated.
Secondly, all recognised political parties, in Odisha there are six, can appoint a BLA in every booth, allowing them to act as checks on one another. We also provide thorough training to our BLOs. They undergo repeated training sessions and through follow-ups, we ensure they are well familiar with the rules and procedures.
Additionally, we have restricted BLOs from filing Form-7 on their own for the removal of deceased voters or those who are no longer residing in a place. The names cannot be deleted or added by the BLOs. This is handled by the EROs and there is a one-week objection period. Although EROs have suo motu powers, we generally do not use them. Instead, we wait for someone to file Form-7. In cases of death, applications are usually submitted by family members and in cases of displacement, we request neighbours to file them.
Are these deletions part of the preparatory exercise for SIR or separate?
These deletions are very much a part of the SIR. We would have carried them out once the SIR was declared. However, we have started the mapping exercise early without waiting for it. We have already succeeded in mapping 95 per cent of the 2025 voters with the 2002 roll. This is going to make the SIR task easier for both the people and us.
The SIR was expected to begin from April 1. What are the specific reasons for the delay and by when is it expected to start?
The SIR has, most probably, been postponed due to elections in five states, and we expect it to be declared for the state as soon as the elections are over. The results are on May 4 and it could be announced anytime thereafter.
What preparations are in place to ensure smooth conduct of the SIR?
We have already conducted three rounds of training for the officials to be involved in carrying out the exercise. The mapping process, as mentioned earlier, is also 95 per cent complete, which is the highest in the country. All vacant posts of BLOs, AEROs and EROs are being filled swiftly. Apart from the BLOs at booth level, we have 719 AEROs and 147 EROs. We have also reviewed the logistical arrangements to be made for the exercise and remain completely prepared.
How will SIR ensure inclusion of all eligible voters, especially those recently deleted?
IEC activities will be a major tool to reach out to voters. Due to these efforts and wide media coverage, we are already being contacted by people residing in other states and even abroad to ensure that their names are retained in the electoral roll. The SIR in Odisha is going to be a huge success.
What steps are being taken by your office to ensure the SIR process remains timely, transparent and free from errors, despite the delayed start?
As I mentioned earlier, recognised political parties can appoint booth-level agents at all polling booths across the state. Secondly, all forms received during the SIR will be displayed at AERO offices. Thirdly, in all cases where hearings are required, they will be conducted in a fair, open and transparent manner. Notices will be duly served and dates and venues will be fixed in advance. We are committed to carrying out the exercise in a transparent manner and are fully prepared for it.