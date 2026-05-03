INTERVIEW | Voter deletions transparent and rule-based, part of SIR: CEO

Amid much political furore over deletion of 9.8 lakh voters in the pre-SIR mapping exercise, chief electoral officer RS Gopalan tells Sudarsan Maharana that the process was foolproof and transparent with safeguards like multi-level verification. He also clarified that erroneous deletions, if any, will be reinstated and no genuine voter will be left out

What were the primary grounds for deleting 9.8 lakh voters in the pre-SIR mapping process?

There are only two grounds - death and displacement, either of an individual or of a family. Deletion can be carried out only through Form 7, which must be signed by a voter from that area. The law is very clear. We cannot remove anyone on our own. Only those who are confirmed to be either deceased or displaced are removed.

Why were so many applications for deletion received? What data sources were used - field verification, Aadhaar linkage, municipal death records or something else?

Because, we conducted house-to-house scrutiny very diligently this time. The verification was carried out purely through door-to-door visits and in the case of deceased individuals, it was based on official death records. For displaced persons, verification was done through nearby voters. This has been the established procedure for the past 75 years. No new procedure has been introduced or changed.

Is there any need to change the procedure?

Why? We should understand that we have a database that is updated every year. These rules have served us very well over the years and now with the help of technology, it has become much easier for people to participate in the process. I do not see any reason to change the existing procedure.

You mentioned that voters removed by mistake will be reinstated after verification. Were there any erroneous deletions?

There have been some allegations. I cannot rule out the possibility. However, if any voter has been removed by mistake, he or she can always be reinstated through submission of Form-6 and due verification.