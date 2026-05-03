Lady lecturer found dead in Odisha's Phulbani town

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR: A 28-year-old woman guest lecturer from Berhampur was found dead in her rented accommodation in Phulbani on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Tejaswini Padhi of Sriram Nagar in Berhampur. Padhi worked as a guest lecturer at the Sanjay Memorial Government Women’s College in Phulbani and lived alone in a rented house in Madikunda chowk. Police said that a foul smell had been emanating from the locked house for over a day. Meanwhile, when she didn’t open her door on Friday morning, the house owner informed her parents and the police.

Police broke open the door of the house in presence of her parents and found her dead. Police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem. While initial indications suggest a possible case of suicide, the exact circumstances leading to her death remain unclear. Meanwhile, several reports indicate that she might have been under mental stress following her disengagement from service a few days ago. Phulbani Town IIC PR Kar said the exact cause of death will be determined after the postmortem report is released. Further investigation is on, Kar added.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104)