Mini-van loaded with cylinders overturns on highway, traffic hit in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A major tragedy was averted as a mini-truck loaded with LPG cylinders overturned reportedly while overtaking a truck on the busy flyover in Nayapalli area on NH-16 here on Saturday evening.

As the mini-truck turned turtle, over 70 gas cylinders rolled down onto the road, bringing the traffic en route to Khandagiri Square, to a grinding halt. On getting information, Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel rushed to the spot and safely removed the cylinders, thus preventing an explosion. The truck was eventually taken away by the traffic personnel using a crane.

Traffic DCP Tapan Mohanty said as per initial investigation, the mini-truck possibly overturned while overtaking the truck from the left side. “The driver of the mini-truck sustained injuries and he was shifted to a hospital. Though prima facie it did not appear that the driver of the other truck was at fault, he was detained by the Nayapalli police for questioning,” he added.

The incident occurred just minutes after the traffic movement had begun gaining pace as the rain stopped. Owing to the accident, the vehicles could be seen moving at a snail’s pace and traffic was disrupted for over an hour.

The incident comes over a week after a truck went up in flames on the Palasuni overbridge, triggering a traffic gridlock for several hours on the 14-km stretch on NH-16 on April 23.