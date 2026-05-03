More rains over the week, system likely over Bay of Bengal by May 14: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: Even as nor’wester showers continued to keep the mercury levels in control across the state over the last few days, the respite from heat is set to be sustained over the larger part of the coming week.

The probability of rains for an extended period has also been heightened with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting development of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the south Bay of Bengal between May 8 and 14. However, the IMD is yet to confirm if the weather system will intensify to take form of a low-pressure system.

“We are keeping a close watch on the anticipated weather system. More details like possibility of its further intensification can be ascertained in the coming days,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty.

With Odisha being highly vulnerable to severe tropical cyclones in May, a month that marks the pre-monsoon season and often produces intense storms due to high sea surface temperatures in the Bay of Bengal, the government has also taken note of the probability.