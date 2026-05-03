Odisha aims to become India’s Knowledge Capital: CM Mohan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said Odisha has set an ambitious vision to transform itself into India’s “knowledge capital” by implementing sweeping reforms in the education sector.

Addressing a two-day national workshop on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at Lok Seva Bhawan, Majhi said education is not merely academic learning but the foundation of societal progress. He called for a “revolutionary transformation” in the state’s education ecosystem to make students industry-ready and globally competitive.

Reiterating the state government’s commitment, he said an allocation of Rs 41,273 crore has been made for the education sector in the 2025-26 fiscal year. The launch of the Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Vidyalaya initiative aims at establishing modern schools in all 6,794 gram panchayats with an investment of Rs 12,000 crore, he said.

The chief minister also said the state has introduced 11.25 per cent reservation for SEBC students in higher education and financial support schemes to reduce dropout rates among ST students. The government has signed an MoU with Indira Gandhi National Open University to promote technical and higher education in the Odia language.