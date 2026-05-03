Odisha, Chhattisgarh submit water flow data to Mahanadi panel

BHUBANESWAR: A crucial hearing in the Mahanadi water dispute was held by the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal in New Delhi on Saturday, with both Odisha and Chhattisgarh presenting key data on water flow and signalling readiness for negotiations.

The Tribunal was informed about the volume of water flow in the Mahanadi during both monsoon and non-monsoon periods. As per its earlier directions, both Odisha and Chhattisgarh submitted details on the river’s stored water. The jointly signed report of the technical committee on Mahanadi’s stored water was placed before the Tribunal.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai have approved the report. The Tribunal appreciated the chief ministers of both states and their respective advocate generals for the cooperation.

The Tribunal noted that the possibility of resolving the dispute through mutual negotiations remains promising. It directed that discussions on water sharing be held in two upcoming meetings of the joint technical committees by April 30. Besides the joint technical committees, legal teams of both the states will attend the meetings.

The next hearing has been scheduled on May 30.

Meanwhile, the Mahanadi Bachao Andolan staged dharna across the state demanding the Odisha government to seek an interim direction to the Chhattisgarh government to stop all upstream constructions. Besides, the state government should also demand that Chhattisgarh government releases water as per the requirement of Odisha during the non-monsoon season, it said.