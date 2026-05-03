Odisha gets Rs 1,698 crore rural link push with PMGSY-IV

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Friday announced launch of the fourth phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-IV) at Barijhola in Rayagada district.

Under the first phase of PMGSY-IV, the state has been sanctioned 827 new roads spanning 1,701.84 km at a total cost of Rs 1,698.04 crore. Additionally, supplementary financial support is being provided for completion of the previously sanctioned but unfinished road projects to ensure even the remotest regions are connected to the mainstream for development.

At a public meeting held on the occasion, Chouhan formally handed over approval letter for PMGSY-IV to the chief minister. Addressing the gathering, the Union minister said he had brought concrete development initiatives that would directly benefit villages, the poor, farmers, labourers, women and youth of the state.

Chouhan also announced financial support of Rs 630.61 crore for completion of pending houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) and Rs 30 crore under the watershed development component of PMKSY. He also announced the release of Rs 868.71 crore as the first instalment under MGNREGA for financial year 2026-27.