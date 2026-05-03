Odisha government exploring tri-city route for metro rail project, says minister Krushna Mahapatra

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday reiterated that the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project has not been scrapped but only kept in abeyance as it is working on a more comprehensive and viable urban transport solution for the region.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra told mediapersons that the Bhubaneswar Metro Corporation remains operational and necessary procedures are continuing. “We have not cancelled the metro. It has only been kept in abeyance,” he stated.

The minister said that instead of pushing ahead with a standalone Bhubaneswar line, the government is now focusing on a tri-city integration model linking Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri. Along with Paradip, the four cities are being envisioned as a future economic corridor to drive regional growth, he added.

The minister said this will align with government’s broader plan to develop a mega-metropolitan region spanning around 7,000 square kilometre, integrating Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Jatni and Paradip into a unified urban-economic zone. “The tri-city core is seen as central to this long-term urbanisation strategy which aims to significantly boost Odisha’s urban population share,” he said.