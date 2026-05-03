Odisha man kills father with pestle, arrested

CUTTACK: A 77-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his son following a quarrel at Badabhuin village under Athagarh police limits on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Bikali Naik. The accused, his 38-year-old son Bibhuti Naik, has been arrested.

According to the police, an argument broke out between the two over some issue. As the altercation escalated, Bibhuti, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, attacked his father with a stone pestle, leading to his death.

Hearing the scream, the neighbours immediately interfered. They tied Bibhuti to an electric pole and rushed critically injured Bikali to Athagarh sub-divisional hospital where doctors declared him dead.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot, rescued Bibhuti and brought him to the police station. “The accused has been arrested. A murder case has been registered and investigation is on to ascertain the details including the cause of the quarrel between the father and son,” said IIC, Athagarh police station, Sumati Kumari Mohanty.