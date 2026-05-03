Over 40 fall ill after consuming dahibara in Odisha's Jajpur village

JAJPUR: Over 40 people including six children were taken ill reportedly after consuming Dahibara in Patapur village under Dasarathpur block of Jajpur district on Saturday.

As per sources, many residents of Patapur village consumed Dahibara on the day after purchasing it from a local vendor. However after some time, some of them complained of nausea, vomiting and stomach ache.

The affected people were initially taken to the Dasarathpur community health centre (CHC). However, 30 of them were shifted to the Jajpur district headquarters hospital due to lack of sufficient beds at the CHC and for advanced treatment.

On being informed, Jajpur chief district medical officer Bijay Kumar Mishra reached the DHH and took stock of the health condition of the affected. Their condition is currently stated to be stable.

Though food contamination is suspected to be the cause, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained. Health officials are monitoring the condition of those affected.