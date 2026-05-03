Suspected illegal sand truck rams tehsildar’s car during crackdown in Odisha

BARIPADA: Additional tehsildar of Soro came under attack after driver of a sand-laden hyva truck rammed into his official car from behind while the officer was trying to intercept it on NH-16 near Panpana chowk during a crackdown on illegal sand transportation.

The truck, suspected to be involved in illegal sand mining, hit additional tehsildar Krushna Mohan Singh’s vehicle. Singh and his driver had a narrow escape. However, the rear part of the vehicle was damaged, including the back windshield.

Sources said the incident took place around 7.21 am after Singh received information about illegal sand mining near Paikali bridge. He rushed to the spot and found at least two sand-laden trucks preparing to leave. On being asked to produce valid documents, one driver failed to comply, following which the vehicle was seized on the spot. Meanwhile, another truck sped towards NH-16. Singh pursued the vehicle and managed to overtake it after a few kilometres. When he attempted to intercept it, the truck allegedly rammed into the rear of his vehicle in an apparent bid to escape.

With no further opportunity to overtake, the truck driver eventually halted the vehicle near Panpana Chowk and fled the spot. On being informed, Khantapada police reached the scene and seized the truck. A complaint has been filed by the additional tehsildar, following which the police registered a case and launched an investigation. A search is on to trace and arrest the driver, helper and owner, police added.