What’s the point now: Odisha man who carried sister’s skeleton to bank forgives officials

Jeetu Munda, who carried the skeletal remains of his sister to a rural bank in Odisha’s Keonjhar district as proof of her death to withdraw money from her account, has now said he does not want any action against the bank officials who allegedly harassed him.

Munda (50), a resident of Dianali village under Erendei gram panchayat in Patana block, said, “I have received money deposited in the name of my sister after carrying her skeleton remains to the bank. They (bank) have got the proof of my sister's death and released the money immediately. It is a fact that they harassed me. But I do not want any action against them after receiving money. They delivered cash to me at our home.”

“What is the point of taking action against officials after getting money,” he added, saying he was not ashamed of the incident.

“Had I not brought the skeleton remains to the bank, they would not have given our family's money deposited in the name of my sister, who is dead. I have not done anything wrong,” he said.