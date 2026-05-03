Writing with her feet, Malkangiri girl clears Class X exam in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: Defeating all odds, Laxmi Khemudu, a Class X student of PM SHRI Government High School in Malkangiri district’s Sindhrimal, cleared the matriculation examination by writing with her feet.

Born with both hands non-functional, Laxmi refused to treat her condition as a limitation and passed the examination with a D grade. Through consistent practice, she learnt to write with her feet and appeared for the examination without the help of a scribe, despite being offered the option by the council.

District education officer Chittaranjan Panigrahi said Laxmi’s achievement is a matter of pride not only for her family and school, but for the entire education fraternity. “She has proved that physical disability cannot block talent, education and determination. Her courage and dedication will inspire many children,” he said.

Born with a locomotor disability, both the hands of Laxmi are non-functional. Besides, she cannot walk or sit without support. However, she has trained herself to hold a pen between her toes and write.

Her journey to the examination hall was filled with hardship. A resident of Bandhiguda village under Sindhrimal panchayat in Malkangiri district, Laxmi hails from a poor family and depends entirely on her parents for daily activities. Her father works as a daily wage labourer while her mother is a homemaker.

Her success has sparked widespread joy in the area, with teachers, students and locals congratulating her for turning adversity into achievement.