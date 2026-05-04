26-year-old man held for posting morphed pictures of minor girl, her mother and sister in Odisha

CUTTACK: The Cyber Crime and Economic Offences police on Sunday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly creating a fake Instagram account of a minor girl and uploading her as well as her younger sister and mother’s morphed pictures on it.

The accused, Dinesh Kumar Sethi alias Babu of Pattamundai in Kendrapara, is a plumber by profession. Police said, the victim, a minor girl studying Plus II in a college, lodged a complaint on April 18 alleging that an unknown person had created a fake Instagram ID using her photographs, and was abusing her using obscene language on social media.

As per the complainant, the accused had contacted her younger sister over phone and WhatsApp where he allegedly issued threats, used abusive language, and attempted to blackmail her by asking for money. When he failed to do so, the accused reportedly circulated morphed photographs of the victim, her mother and her sister on social media, thereby causing severe mental distress and damaging the family’s social reputation, police said.