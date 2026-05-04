Biker dies after being hit by Ama Bus in Odisha, locals block busy NH-16 in protest

BHUBANESWAR: A 48-year-old man was crushed to death after coming under the wheels of an Ama Bus while he was going towards Vani Vihar Square from Rasulgarh on a motorcycle on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Gadadhar Sahu, a resident of Satyabadi in Puri district. Following the incident, police shifted Sahu to a hospital where doctors declared him received dead. The bus driver has been detained by police.

Sources said the bus was en route to ISBT in Baramunda from Cuttack when the accident took place. Following the incident, locals staged protest on the NH-16 and blocked six to seven Ama Buses during the demonstration. The agitation disrupted traffic movement for about two hours.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena arrived at the accident site to prevent any law and order situation. “Sahu was visiting a relative in the city. His motorcycle could have brushed through the side of the bus and he lost balance before coming under its wheels,” said an officer of Saheed Nagar police station.

The Comprehensive Region Urban Transport (CRUT) announced to provide a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

CRUT managing director Sadique Alam directed the internal accident investigation committee to immediately probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest.