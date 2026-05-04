BJD, Congress target Odisha government over Kansas attack case

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJD and Congress on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Odisha government over the incident at Kanas in which anti-socials attacked an alleged rival with sharp weapons and attempted to run over him by a motorcycle.

In a post on X, leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik said the incident showed that anarchy in Odisha had crossed all limits. “The scene of miscreants acting in an organised manner and brutally attacking a youth in broad daylight in front of everyone has disturbed and frightened the people of entire Odisha,” Naveen said asked if there was rule of law in the state. “Criminals are roaming fearlessly due to the BJP government’s inertia and incompetence. The general public has become terrified and fearful. The BJP government has completely failed to ensure a safe environment for the people,” he added.

Earlier addressing a media-conference at the Sankha Bhawan here, BJD vice-president Sanjay Das Burma said that the incident reflected a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

The Congress also hit out at the government over deteriorating law and order situation. Alleging that illegal sand smuggling is also flourishing in Puri district under the patronage of the administration, party spokesperson Jayashree Patra told mediapersons that the incident reflected how the state’s police and district administration had become dysfunctional and ineffective.