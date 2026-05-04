Elephant incursions spark panic among residents in Mayurbhanj, Boudh

BARIPADA/BERHAMPUR: Incidents of elephant incursions in Mayurbhanj’s Karanjia forest division and Boudh district have left the local population in a state of fear and distress.

According to reports, panic has gripped residents of over 15 villages under Karanjia division after a herd of 16 elephants entered the forests near Badadeulia on Sunday morning.

The herd from Jharkhand is believed to have crossed Baitarani river from Keonjhar district on Saturday night. The elephants were spotted near forest fringes, causing an alarm in the nearby villages.

After being alerted by their counterparts in Keonjhar, forest officials of Karanjia have been closely monitoring the herd’s movement. Public announcements are being made to caution villagers against provoking the animals, including pelting stones, using fire, or bursting crackers. Authorities have also assured villagers that compensation will be provided in case of crop damage, while efforts are underway to guide the herd deeper into forest areas to minimise human-elephant conflict, said a forest official.

Similarly in Boudh district, a herd of around 10 elephants destroyed standing paddy crops in Jagathi village under Laxmi Prasad panchayat on Sunday night. The elephants reportedly crossed the Mahanadi river from Durudura area under Birmaharajpur block and entered farmlands through Shagadia ghat.

The herd damaged paddy crops in several acres before retreating early on Sunday morning. The incident also impacted local fishermen, with some being forced to abandon their nets while fleeing.

Forester of Khajuripada section Deepak Nayak visited the affected areas, assessed the losses, and advised farmers to apply for compensation.