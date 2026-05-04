Female jumbo dies of age-related ailments in Odisha

CUTTACK: An ailing female elephant was found dead in the Kanseilo forest of Narasinghpur East range under Athagarh Forest Division on Saturday.

Forest officials said the jumbo, aged between 55 and 60 years, was unwell for the last few days and succumbed to age-related ailments on Saturday. Its carcass was found lying in the forest on the day following which forest officials reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Ranger of Narasinghpur East range, Kulesh Chandra Sahu said the elephant died of age-related ailments. Its carcass was buried at the spot after postmortem.

As per reports, this is the seventh elephant death reported from Narasinghpur East and West ranges of Athagarh forest division within the last five months.

While an ailing female elephant had died while undergoing treatment in Bokada section of Narasinghpur East range on April 17, a two-month-old male elephant calf was found dead near Seramunda Kharuani Beat of the same range on March 31. Another tusker aged 5-6 years was found dead in Khesera forest of the same range on March 20. Similarly, a tusker aged 7-8 years was found dead in Balikiari beat of Narasinghpur West range on March 17. Another tusker aged 5-6 years was found dead in the same area of Narasinghpur West range on February 13.