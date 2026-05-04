Hailstorms threaten rabi paddy crops in Odisha's Koraput

JEYPORE: Hailstorms accompanied by lightning and high-velocity winds over the past three days have reportedly caused extensive damage to standing rabi paddy crops in Koraput district, raising concerns among farmers.

Large swathes of agricultural land in Jeypore, Kundra and Borigumma blocks have been reportedly affected by the adverse weather, particularly as the paddy crop is currently in the crucial flowering stage. Farmers fear that the combination of hail impact and strong winds could significantly reduce grain formation and yield.

According to sources, nearly 25,000 hectares were brought under rabi paddy cultivation across these regions during the January-February sowing period. The crops, which depends on irrigation from the Upper Kolab dam reservoir, had shown promising growth until the recent spell of inclement weather.

However, recurring hailstorms and gusty winds have flattened portions of the crops with lightning strikes and heavy showers further aggravating the situation. Agricultural experts said damage at the flowering stage can severely affect productivity.

“The paddy flowering process will be severely affected and grains cannot matured fully amid such inclement weather conditions,” said Prashant Parida, director of the regional centre of MS Swaminathan Research Foundation at Jeypore.

District agriculture officer Lalatendu Mohapatra said the department is actively monitoring the climatic conditions and field staff have been alerted accordingly. “So far, no reports of crop damage have been received. However, if hailstorms continue for more days, it may have an adverse impact on rabi paddy crops,” he added.