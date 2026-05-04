Honeybee diversity under threat from habitat loss, climate change in Odisha: Study

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s rich biodiversity hosts a diverse population of honeybees critical to agriculture and forest ecosystems but environmental pressures are threatening their survival, says a recent review of bee diversity in the state.
The review published in ‘Research and Innovations in Industrial and Marine Biotechnology: A Circular Economy 2024’ mapped their distribution across districts including Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Koraput, Keonjhar and Angul.
A first-of-its-kind study, it flagged that rapid deforestation driven by agriculture, mining and urbanisation is reducing the natural habitats of the honeybees. Additionally, application of pesticides is another major concern, affecting bee health, reducing foraging efficiency and increasing susceptibility to diseases.
Climate change is further complicating the scenario, with fluctuations in temperature and rainfall disrupting bee behaviour and life cycles. “Weather factors such as humidity, precipitation and wind significantly influence foraging activity,” the study says and cautions that disruptions could eventually impact food security because the pollinators are at great risk.
The study identified five honeybee species across Odisha such as Apis cerana indica (Indian hive bee), Apis dorsata (rock bee), Apis florea (dwarf bee), Apis mellifera (western honey bee) and Tetragonula iridipennis (stingless bee). Each of the species plays a critical ecological and economic role. These species are key pollinators for crops such as mustard, sunflower, pulses and fruits while supporting forest regeneration in districts like Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal and Koraput at the same time.
The study was carried out by Rajkishore Swain of department of Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation, Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo (MSCB) University, Baripada and Sandesh Behera from Centre for Industrial Biotechnology Research, Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar along with Subhani Rath who was the corresponding author. Rath is from MSCB University’s department of Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation.
The review revealed that the Apidae family accounts for a significant share of insect activity in crops, with honeybees alone making up over 70 per cent of pollinators in some ornamental plants in Bhubaneswar.
Among the species, Apis cerana indica remains the backbone of small-scale beekeeping in rural and tribal areas due to its adaptability, while Apis dorsata contributes significantly to wild honey production and forest pollination. The stingless bee, Tetragonula iridipennis, is particularly valued for its medicinal honey and ability to pollinate a wide range of plants.
Calling for a multi-pronged response, the researchers advocated sustainable apiculture techniques among farmers and tribal communities, and establishment of floral corridors to protect nesting and nectar sites.
Integrated Pest Management to reduce pesticide damage and community awareness programmes on the ecological and economic value of bees along with long-term scientific monitoring of population dynamics can help.
HoneyBees in Odisha
Key Species
Apis cerana indica,
Apis dorsata, Apis florea,
Apis mellifera,
Tetragonula iridipennis
Role
Pollination of crops and forest plants; supports biodiversity and farm yields
Major crops dependent
Mustard, sunflower, pulses, fruits
Key Threats
Deforestation and habitat loss
Pesticide exposure
Climate change impacts
Diseases and parasites
Way Forward: Sustainable beekeeping, habitat conservation, reduced chemical use, community awareness