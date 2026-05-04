Honeybee diversity under threat from habitat loss, climate change in Odisha: Study

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s rich biodiversity hosts a diverse population of honeybees critical to agriculture and forest ecosystems but environmental pressures are threatening their survival, says a recent review of bee diversity in the state.

The review published in ‘Research and Innovations in Industrial and Marine Biotechnology: A Circular Economy 2024’ mapped their distribution across districts including Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Koraput, Keonjhar and Angul.

A first-of-its-kind study, it flagged that rapid deforestation driven by agriculture, mining and urbanisation is reducing the natural habitats of the honeybees. Additionally, application of pesticides is another major concern, affecting bee health, reducing foraging efficiency and increasing susceptibility to diseases.

Climate change is further complicating the scenario, with fluctuations in temperature and rainfall disrupting bee behaviour and life cycles. “Weather factors such as humidity, precipitation and wind significantly influence foraging activity,” the study says and cautions that disruptions could eventually impact food security because the pollinators are at great risk.

The study identified five honeybee species across Odisha such as Apis cerana indica (Indian hive bee), Apis dorsata (rock bee), Apis florea (dwarf bee), Apis mellifera (western honey bee) and Tetragonula iridipennis (stingless bee). Each of the species plays a critical ecological and economic role. These species are key pollinators for crops such as mustard, sunflower, pulses and fruits while supporting forest regeneration in districts like Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal and Koraput at the same time.