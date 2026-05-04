Mason buried alive at culvert guard wall construction site in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A mason engaged in construction of a culvert guard wall was killed after a concrete mixer truck overturned reportedly due to loose ground, burying him alive under soil along Bhanjanagar-Dashapalla main road in Ganjam district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Madan Singh, a native of Latehar in Jharkhand. The mishap took place at an under-construction culvert near Tilisingh village at around 5 pm.

According to reports, work on the culvert guard wall was underway when a concrete mixer truck passed through. All of a sudden, the ground beneath the heavy machinery gave away, causing the mixer truck to topple. Singh, who was underneath at the time, was buried under a heap of soil.

The driver of the mixer truck, Prabhanjan Mallick from Bhadrak district, managed to escape by jumping out of the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. Four workers present at the work site had a lucky escape.