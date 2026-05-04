Mason buried alive at culvert guard wall construction site in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A mason engaged in construction of a culvert guard wall was killed after a concrete mixer truck overturned reportedly due to loose ground, burying him alive under soil along Bhanjanagar-Dashapalla main road in Ganjam district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Madan Singh, a native of Latehar in Jharkhand. The mishap took place at an under-construction culvert near Tilisingh village at around 5 pm.
According to reports, work on the culvert guard wall was underway when a concrete mixer truck passed through. All of a sudden, the ground beneath the heavy machinery gave away, causing the mixer truck to topple. Singh, who was underneath at the time, was buried under a heap of soil.
The driver of the mixer truck, Prabhanjan Mallick from Bhadrak district, managed to escape by jumping out of the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. Four workers present at the work site had a lucky escape.
On being informed, fire services personnel rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. After nearly three hours of intensive rescue operations involving two JCB machines, body of the trapped mason was recovered from beneath the debris.
Later, Bhanjanagar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Deepak Kumar Mishra and Tarasingh IIC Subbalakshmi Pujari reached the mishap site and launched an investigation. The body was seized for autopsy.
Officials from the Civil Engineering department also visited the spot to assess the situation. It was found that the soil at the work site had sunk to a depth of nearly 15-20 feet, rendering the stretch of the road highly unsafe.
Police said an unnatural death case has been registered in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, local residents demanded immediate safety measures, including installation of warning signs and reinforcement of the affected area to prevent further accidents.