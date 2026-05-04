Missing youth found dead in Odisha's Baliguda forest

BERHAMPUR: A 20-year-old youth missing since 23 days was found dead in a forest near Dakaringia village under Baliguda police limits in Kandhamal district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Kiran Pradhan.

Kiran reportedly went missing from Dakaringia village on March 10 following which his family lodged a complaint with the police. On the day, some locals were passing through the forest connecting the village when they spotted a decomposed body.

On being informed, police rushed to the forest for investigation. Later, Kiran’s family members reached the spot and identified his body. Sources said multiple injuries and bloods stains were found on the body. Tyre marks of an unidentified vehicle were also noticed at the spot.

Police registered an unnatural death case and sent the body for autopsy. The exact cause of death would be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives, said police.

On the other hand, Kiran’s family members and villagers of Dakaringia alleged that the youth was murdered and demanded an impartial inquiry into his death.