MoEFCC notifies draft ESZ for Odisha's Satkosia with 548 sq km area

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has issued a draft notification of the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) for Satkosia Tiger Reserve with a total area of 548.725 sq km.

The draft leaves one point of the tiger reserve with zero ESZ. In seven other directions, the ESZ is 1 km while at the ninth point, its distance is 14.6 km.

This is a modification of the plan which the state government had prepared leaving two sides of the TR open, with zero ESZ and allowing development activities. The previous plan had earmarked a 532.31 sq km ESZ with 204 villages located inside. The current draft has 205 villages in the ESZ area.

“The extent of ESZ varies from 0 km to 14.61 km around the boundary of Satkosia Tiger Reserve, Odisha. Zero-kilometre extent towards northwest direction is due to urban settlement at Athmallik Notified Area Council, keeping in view the livelihood and developmental activities of the area. The area of eco-sensitive zone is 548.725 square kilometre,” says the draft.

Commercial mining, stone quarrying and crushing units, industries causing pollution, establishment of major hydroelectric projects, saw mills and brick kilns are among nine activities identified as prohibited in the ESZ. In the regulated zone, no new commercial hotels and resorts shall be permitted within 1 km of the boundary of the protected area or up to the extent of ESZ whichever is nearer, except for small temporary structures for eco-tourism activities.