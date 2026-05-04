Mystery over death of school watchman in Odisha's Kujang

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 47-year-old watchman was found hanging under mysterious circumstances on the premises of Balitutha Panchayat High School under Kujang police limits on Saturday morning.

The deceased, Srinivas Mishra of Chatua Janardanpur village, was working as a night watchman at the school. He had gone to the school on Friday night for duty. However, when the peon arrived at the school on Saturday morning and opened the gate, he found Srinivas in a sitting position with a plastic water pipe hanging from a mango tree tied to his neck.

Subsequently, Kujang police reached the spot for investigation. Based on the complaint of the deceased’s sister-in-law Sasmita Mishra, police registered an unnatural death case.

Meanwhile, mystery shrouds the death of Srinivas as it is yet to be ascertained whether it is suicide or murder. It has also come to light that at around 1 am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Srinivas had posted a message on his Facebook account saying, “Hey friends, goodbye”.