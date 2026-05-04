NEP-2020 a key driver to achieve vision of Viksit Odisha by 2036, says Governor

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Sunday described the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as a key driver for achieving the visions of Viksit Odisha by 2036 and Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing the second and concluding day of the national-level workshop on implementation of NEP-2020 themed ‘Pragnya Prerana’ at Lok Seva Bhawan, the Governor said the policy provides a comprehensive roadmap to harness India’s demographic dividend and build a future-ready education system. He stressed that education remains the most powerful tool for nation-building, capable of driving economic growth, social progress and global leadership.

Kambhampati said that the country had made significant contributions to fields such as mathematics, astronomy, medicine and literature. In the context of rapid technological advancements, including artificial intelligence, biotechnology and data science, he said modern education must focus on critical thinking, creativity, adaptability and interdisciplinary learning.