NEP-2020 a key driver to achieve vision of Viksit Odisha by 2036, says Governor

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Sunday described the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as a key driver for achieving the visions of Viksit Odisha by 2036 and Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Addressing the second and concluding day of the national-level workshop on implementation of NEP-2020 themed ‘Pragnya Prerana’ at Lok Seva Bhawan, the Governor said the policy provides a comprehensive roadmap to harness India’s demographic dividend and build a future-ready education system. He stressed that education remains the most powerful tool for nation-building, capable of driving economic growth, social progress and global leadership.
Kambhampati said that the country had made significant contributions to fields such as mathematics, astronomy, medicine and literature. In the context of rapid technological advancements, including artificial intelligence, biotechnology and data science, he said modern education must focus on critical thinking, creativity, adaptability and interdisciplinary learning.
Describing NEP-2020 as a paradigm shift, he said it moves away from rote learning towards experiential and holistic education aligned with 21st-century needs. The Governor lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan for introducing what he termed a “forward-looking” reform aimed at positioning India as a global knowledge superpower.
Appreciating Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj for the state’s proactive rollout of the policy since August 2024, the Governor also highlighted the key reforms undertaken by the state, including curriculum restructuring, promotion of skill-based learning and legislative measures such as the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act and the University Teacher Cadre Reservation Act to enhance equity and transparency.
Calling for stronger collaboration among government, academia, industry and society, he emphasised the importance of skill development, entrepreneurship and employability. He urged universities to adopt nearby villages and support the effective implementation of welfare schemes at the grassroots level.