Odisha BTech student found hanging, kin allege ragging

BHUBANESWAR: A first-year BTech student of the Silicon Institute of Technology under Infocity police limits here was found hanging in his hostel room on Saturday night, sparking tension at the institution as his parents alleged their son took the extreme step due to ragging by seniors.

The deceased, a 19-year-old, was a native of Balikuda in Jagatsinghpur district. As per the hostel’s rule, a student has to mark his attendance after 9.30 pm. However, when the youth did not do so, the hostel authorities informed the matter to his parents over message.

When his parents contacted the student over phone, he claimed he had dozed off and would soon have his dinner. However a few minutes later, he was found hanging in his hostel room.

Following the incident, other students staged dharna on the campus later in the night. Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena rushed to the college to bring the situation under control. The college authorities informed the matter to the youth’s parents.

The victim’s parents, meanwhile, alleged their son took the drastic step due to ragging by seniors. “My son had earlier informed us that some seniors were harassing him on social media. They were even threatening him in the hostel canteen for which he had stopped going there,” the youth’s father, a government officer, told mediapersons. He also alleged negligence on part of the college authorities.